More tourists are choosing Ladakh. What’s driving the rise?

View of the Leh city from the Leh monastery at dusk, Leh, Ladakh. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Ladakh administration on Wednesday released tourism numbers for the Union Territory that showed a marked increase in numbers this year. Between January and August, over 4.5 lakh tourists visited the region — higher than the cumulative figure for last year.

In the first eight months of 2026, the total tourist footfall has exceeded the total tourist arrivals recorded in 2025 by 20.61 percent.

The growth has been recorded across both domestic and foreign tourists. Between January and August 2026, Ladakh received over 3 lakh domestic tourists and 33,346 foreign tourists, compared to 2,44,308 domestic and 25,082 foreign tourists during the corresponding period in 2025.

August recorded the highest foreign tourist footfall recorded in any month so far this year, with 10,075 foreign tourists visiting Ladakh, officials in the administration said. This is also considerably higher than the 8,148 foreign tourists recorded in August 2025.