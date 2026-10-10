Ladakh talks on Oct 15 to focus on powers of elected body, proposed governance model

The ministry has also sought clarity on a broad spectrum of concerns, including the “principles” that would guide the allocation of powers between the UT-level body and the LAHDCs.

The next round of meetings between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives is scheduled to take place on October 15, officials have said. The discussions, which come over a month after the last round of talks in Delhi, are set to take place against the backdrop of deliberations on an additional constitutional provision and a proposed UT-level elected body for Ladakh.

After last month’s meeting, the Ladakh administration proposed a new governance arrangement for the UT that would be neither a state nor a UT with a legislature, but a unique constitutional amendment requiring Parliament’s approval. The MHA had also sent a set of questions to representatives of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — the two bodies spearheading the movement for greater democratic representation in Ladakh.