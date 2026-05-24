Days after breakthrough in Ladakh talks, panel member says: ‘Avoid unnecessary excitement, undue pessimism’

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who is part of the high-powered committee (HPC) in which the talks are held, said “no final agreement or concrete outcome has been reached” yet.
“Negotiations are a continuous process, and discussions are still underway. As of now, no final agreement or concrete outcome has been reached,” said Kargili, who participated in the last round of talks as a KDA representative. “We had shared our draft proposals demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule, and the government has now responded with certain suggestions,” he said.
He said the Centre is expected to come up with a formal draft before the next meeting of the HPC.
“Once that is received, we will hold detailed consultations with constitutional and legal experts, along with the respected representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), to carefully examine whether the proposed framework truly safeguards the interests and future aspirations of Ladakh,” he said, adding, “We will also assess its implications on regional balance, sensitivities, and long-term safeguards and democratic structure.”
Kargili said it would be “prudent to avoid both unnecessary excitement and undue pessimism” until a comprehensive review is undertaken.
On Friday, the Centre and the representatives of Ladakh had their latest round of talks, wherein “significant progress” was made.
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“We made significant progress this evening in our talks with the government. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Leh Apex Body, and KDA leaders of Ladakh had a broad consensus on restoring democracy with a tailor-made legislative body that will have executive, financial and lawmaking powers and have safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution,” said Sonam Wangchuk, a member of the Leh Apex Body, who participated for the first time in talks, after the meeting. He added, “The elected leader of the legislative body will have overall control over the Chief Secretary and the rest of the bureaucracy. In due course, Ladakh will be accorded full statehood when it has enough revenue of its own to support the operational expenses of salaries, pensions, etc.”
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More