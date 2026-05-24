Days after breakthrough in Ladakh talks, panel member says: ‘Avoid unnecessary excitement, undue pessimism’

Days after talks between the Centre and representatives from Ladakh made significant progress, reaching an “in principle understanding” on key issues, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman has warned against “unnecessary excitement or undue pessimism”.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, who is part of the high-powered committee (HPC) in which the talks are held, said “no final agreement or concrete outcome has been reached” yet.

“Negotiations are a continuous process, and discussions are still underway. As of now, no final agreement or concrete outcome has been reached,” said Kargili, who participated in the last round of talks as a KDA representative. “We had shared our draft proposals demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule, and the government has now responded with certain suggestions,” he said.