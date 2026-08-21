Ladakh to withdraw cases against 25 booked last year over September 24 violence

THE LADAKH administration on Thursday announced that it will file closure reports against some of the individuals booked following the violence in Leh on September 24 last year.

The decision comes a day after representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) met officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said: “About 87 people were booked last year. Out of them, about nine are chargesheeted, which means that there is evidence of their involvement in the incident. After the meeting yesterday (Wednesday), we have held discussions with the Lieutenant-Governor and it has been decided that cases against 25 people will be withdrawn.” He said closure reports concerning them will be filed in court in due course.