scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

India-China relationship at crossroads; choices made will have repercussions for world: Jaishankar

The minister's remark came days after senior military commanders from India and China met for the ninth round of talks to discuss a possible solution to the nearly nine-month border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2021 1:22:17 pm
India china relations, Indian foreign secretary, S Jaishankar, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali India visit, Nepal foreign minister on India trip, Nepal news, india newsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday admitted that the events in eastern Ladakh last year have brought the relationship between India and China at “crossroads” and the choices made will have “profound repercussions not just for two nations but for the world”.

Speaking at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies, Jaishankar said, “They (events in Ladakh) not only signalled disregard for commitments on minimising troops but also showed willingness to breach peace.”

“We are yet to receive credible explanation for change in China’s stance and massing of troops in border areas,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The minister’s remark comes days after Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a fresh clash in Naku La in Sikkim on January 20. Sources mentioned that some troops sustained minor injuries during the brawl. The incident happened as Indian troops stopped a Chinese patrolling party in the region.

Read |Ladakh disengagement: India wants both to pull out, step by step

Jaishankar stressed that the events of 2020 have put the ties between the two countries under “exceptional stress”. “Issue before us is what Chinese posture signals, how it evolves, what implications it may have for future of ties,” Jaishankar said.

“Development of ties can only be based on mutuality such as mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, mutual interest,” he said, adding that it is not realistic to expect to carry on with the normal life when the situation at the border is tense.

“Peace in border areas basis for overall development of ties with China. If it is disturbed, so inevitably is rest of relationship,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s stand that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) must be strictly observed and respected. “Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Agreements already reached must be adhered to in their entirety, both in letter and spirit,” he added.

On January 24, military commanders from India and China met for the ninth round of talks to discuss a possible solution to the nearly nine-month border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

 

The latest effort came two-and-a-half months after the last round of discussions between the two sides on November 6, with around 50,000 troops deployed in the region, along with additional artillery, tanks, and air defence assets.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement