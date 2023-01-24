Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk to observe five-day climate fast from Jan 26, showcase ‘power of sun’

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired the lead character in the film ‘3 Idiots’, said that he will start a five-day climate fast on January 26 to demonstrate the “power of the sun” and “sustainable carbon neutral technologies”.

Wangchuk explained that during his fast, he will be camping on top of the Khardungla at a height of 18,000 feet, where the temperature will be minus 40° Celsius. The carbon-neutral fast will see him use hot water and electricity generated using solar panels and, possibly, a solar bed. “Solar is the way to go for the world and that is what I will try to demonstrate on perhaps the world’s first climate-neutral fast,” Wangchuk said in a video.

Demonstrating the “power of the sun”, Wangchuk shared a video from inside a uniquely-built mud house in Ladakh, where the temperature inside the hut was 20° Celsius even when the temperature outside was minus 20° Celsius.

In preparation for the fast, the activist camped overnight on his rooftop at HIAL Phyang at 11,500 feet in minus 20° Celsius, inviting praise from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The fast comes at a time Wangchuk has been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the environmentally sensitive Ladakh, where studies suggest two-thirds of the glaciers are extinct. In a video, Wangchuk had asked Modi to intervene and safeguard the fragile ecosystem under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as “all is not well in Ladakh”.

Wangchuk stressed that if the carelessness continued and Ladakh is stopped from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers here will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighborhood.

“If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir Univesity has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate,” Wangchuk said.

