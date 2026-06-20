Ladakh groups announce shutdown over talks record row: ‘Two steps forward, two steps back’

Nearly a month after their meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), representative groups from Ladakh — the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance — have upped the ante announcing another shutdown on June 23 for failing to incorporate key discussions during last month’s meeting on the Union Territory’s political future in the minutes eventually circulated.

A subcommittee comprising members from both the ABL and the KDA met with officials of the MHA on May 22. After the meeting, both organisations leading the cause for greater democratic representation in Ladakh, announced that significant decisions including protections for Ladakh under provisions of Article 371 of the constitution will be extended to Ladakh.

They had also stated that a democratic framework that would provide Ladakhis legislative, executive and financial control over the region, is in the works.

However, post the meeting, a document with the minutes of the meeting was circulated for signatures and as per ABL co-chairman Tsering Dorjay Lakrook “it did not reflect the discussion between members of the subcommittee and the MHA”. Members of both bodies had refused to sign the document.

On Saturday, ABL and KDA addressed the press to announce the shutdown on June 23 stating that no business will be open on the day of the protest. The organisations have, however, made an exception for taxis owing to the ongoing tourist season.

“Core committees of KDA and LAB met in Leh yesterday to take stock of the sub-committee meeting on May 22. Minutes of the meeting did not reflect the discussion between the subcommittee and the MHA. We hope that the government will rectify this error,” Lakrook said.

He added that the contentious issue here is the control over bureaucracy by a proposed legislative body. Alongside this, he said that discussion on clauses A, G and F of Article 371 of the constitution were also not reflected in the document. “Both these issues are crucial for us and we feel that the government should stay consistent on the decisions taken during our meetings. It should not be that we take two steps forward to go two steps back.”

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Stating that these tactics “betray the intention of the (union) government,” Lakrook added that this feels like a time-buying exercise on part of the Centre. “The MHA probably feels like we will not protest because of the Dalai Lama’s visit but we can still protest in places other than Leh.”

KDA chairperson Asgar Ali Karbalai who was also present at the meeting said that on May 22 the subcommittee had discussed core issues of statehood and sixth schedule as well as the proposal for a democratic set up for Ladakh. “This includes legislative, executive and financial powers.” He said the MHA told the subcommittee that providing inclusion under the sixth schedule is “not possible” but protections under Article 371 were also discussed,” he said.

A final draft with regard to this structure was to come from the MHA, he added. “This was supposed to include powers over bureaucracy including the chief secretary. It’s been almost a month since the meeting, this draft still hasn’t come. Our tolerance and patience has a limit. If you cross this, this agitation can take any shape and then we will not be to blame. Do not test our patience, we will not dilute our demands,” Karbalai added.

Without mentioning the liberalised liquor policy in Ladakh, both bodies also cautioned the Ladakh UT administration against approving policies “without consulting” the people of Ladakh.