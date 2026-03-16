Total shutdown in Ladakh, thousands take to streets: ‘Won’t stop demanding what’s rightfully ours’

Markets remained shut in both Leh and Kargil as people carrying banners demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution walked through the main markets. (Special Arrangement)

Thousands poured onto the streets in Ladakh on Monday as the region’s political leadership called for a total shutdown amid an impasse in dialogue with the Centre.

Ladakh’s two representative bodies, the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been in talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as part of a 15-member High Powered Committee (HPC), called for the shutdown in Leh and Kargil.

Markets remained shut in both Leh and Kargil as people carrying banners demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution walked through the main markets. The remote parts of Zanskar also joined in the strike called by the KDA and ABL.