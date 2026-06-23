Complete shutdown in Ladakh: ‘Policies being forced upon us,’ say leaders

On Tuesday, both Leh and Kargil towns, along with other areas of the Union Territory, shut down businesses to mark the protest. (Credits: X/ @SajjadKargili_)

Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday in response to a call by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — powerful socio-political bodies representing the two regions that make up the Union Territory.

On Saturday, representatives of both organisations had jointly announced the shutdown following a disagreement with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over a document that recorded the “minutes of the meeting” when representatives of the groups met ministry officials on May 22.

On Tuesday, both Leh and Kargil towns, along with other areas of the Union Territory, shut down businesses to mark the protest. While the Leh administration had denied permission to the Ladakh Buddhist Association to host a “peaceful demonstration” in Leh, the Apex Body co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakrook had told The Indian Express that the protest would go ahead.