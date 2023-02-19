scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier: PM Modi

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted that the Modi government approved Rs 1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a video message (PTI File Photo)
Listen to this article
Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier: PM Modi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved Rs 1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

“The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision,” the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 11:08 IST
Next Story

Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close