Friday, May 27, 2022
At least 7 soldiers dead after vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2022 4:39:27 pm
The Air Force has been roped in to evacuate the injured to the Western Command.

At least seven soldiers died and a dozen more were injured after a vehicle carrying them fell into Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday morning. The accident happened in the Turtuk sector. The Air Force has been roped in to evacuate the injured to the Western Command.

The Indian Army said that a party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif at around 9 am on Friday. About 25 km from Thoisa, the vehicle skidded-off the road and fell into the Shyok river “resulting in injuries to all occupants”.

All the 26 soldiers have been evacuated and taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have been dispatched as well.

“There are grievous injuries to others as well,” the Army stated. It added: “Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.”

