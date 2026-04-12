Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, UIDAI removes J&K tag

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
In a significant development addressing the long-pending demand, residents of Ladakh can now see their rightful identity reflected in Aadhaar records, with “Ladakh” replacing “Jammu & Kashmir” in the State field, following the intervention of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
According to a press release, the UT administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure that Ladakh’s distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram