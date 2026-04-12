Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, UIDAI removes J&K tag

In a significant development addressing the long-pending demand, residents of Ladakh can now see their rightful identity reflected in Aadhaar records, with “Ladakh” replacing “Jammu & Kashmir” in the State field, following the intervention of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

According to a press release, the UT administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure that Ladakh’s distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar.