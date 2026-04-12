Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, UIDAI removes J&K tag

According to a press release, the UT administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure that Ladakh’s distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 12, 2026 05:09 AM IST
Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, UIDAI removes J&K tag, UIDAI, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ladakh, Indian express news, current affairsRepresentative image
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In a significant development addressing the long-pending demand, residents of Ladakh can now see their rightful identity reflected in Aadhaar records, with “Ladakh” replacing “Jammu & Kashmir” in the State field, following the intervention of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

According to a press release, the UT administration took up the matter with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure that Ladakh’s distinct regional identity is accurately represented in Aadhaar.

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