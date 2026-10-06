Can Ladakh grow saffron? First-ever mass plantation drive begins in Leh

India’s saffron cultivation is set to expand beyond Kashmir, with a mass plantation drive underway in Ladakh’s Leh district as the Union Territory makes its first attempt to cultivate the high-value spice on a large scale.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Governor, UT Ladakh, on Sunday announced the planting of 90,000 saffron corms, weighing 800kgs, in this region that has unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions suitable for saffron.

“This pioneering project has immense potential to strengthen our local economy, creating lucrative and sustainable new livelihood opportunities for our hardworking farmers, youth, and self-help groups,” he said.

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The experiment, spread across 4,000 square metres area in Leh, is a part of Project Him Sarovar, a government initiative to reclaim lost agrarian land in Ladakh.