Ladakh Police registers zero FIR over ‘objectionable’ video against Amit Shah

THE LADAKH police have filed a zero FIR in connection with the circulation of a “derogatory” video against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complainant from Leh has alleged that the said video contains “highly objectionable, hateful and offensive remarks” concerning the Home Minister and it has been “widely viewed and shared on social media”.

It is also alleged that the content is “likely to promote hostility, disturb public order and adversely affect social harmony” by inciting resentment among the public.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 197(1)(d) (acts against national integration), 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 353(1) (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The offences carry punishments ranging from two to three years of imprisonment, along with a fine, or both, depending on the specific provision.