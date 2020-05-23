No longer ‘J&K police’, police force in Ladakh to now be known as LADAKH POLICE

The new insignia of Ladakh police The new insignia of Ladakh police

Erstwhile known as J&K police, police force in the Union Territory of Ladkah will be henceforth called LADAKH POLICE. An order regarding the change in nomenclature was issued by Inspector General of Police, Ladakh, S.S. Khandare, on Saturday

“Wherever organisational name ‘J&K Police’’ is written on any sign boards, police vehicles, letter heads, office stationaries, seals and other official items of UT Police should be replaced by the word “LADAKH POLICE’’ in capital letters henceforth’’, the order read.

“No police officer/official shall put on president police collar insignia of J&K Police on uniform,’’ the order further read, adding it has the approval of the competent authority.

Even after the abolition of Article 370 and reorganization of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, police in Ladakh had been using its old organizational name as ‘J&K Police’ at all places.

On October 31 last year, Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into the two union territories, marking the beginning of the functioning of the two UTs at a bureaucratic level. On August 5 the same year, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed by the Parliament and subsequently became and Act.

