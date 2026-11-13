‘Unjustified’: Ladakh bodies on police action against Wangchuk during election protest

A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from a protest site in Ladakh, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leadership strongly condemned the action on part of the Union Territory administration. Meanwhile, the Apex Body Leh (ABL) on Thursday initiated an indefinite protest led by its chairman Tsering Dorjay Lakrook.

Leh-Kargil range DIG Kaushal Sharma defended the action against Wangchuk, and said maintaining peace and public order remained police’s top priority. All necessary steps would be taken within the framework of law to prevent untoward incidents during the polls to panchayats, municipalities and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).

Terming the police action “unjustified”, KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the right to peaceful protest was constitutionally guaranteed. “Under no circumstances can anyone be prevented from expressing dissent in a peaceful manner,” Kargili said in Kargil, flanked by Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan and KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai. He also accused the administration of resorting to bureaucratic high-handedness and using intimidation, threats and forms of pressure to suppress the voices of Ladakh’s people. Kargili is set to join the dharna in Leh on Friday.

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Lakrook said in Leh: “This dharna is about all of the pressing issues in Ladakh at the moment. We are seeking a restoration of the dialogue with the Centre, Ladakh’s liquor policy as well as the timing of the LAHDC polls. Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in elections, so many of our people have already left Ladakh (due to the winters)…”

Expressing “shock” at the UT administration, Jan said while the people of Ladakh are out on streets and are not in favour of LAHDC polls, “the UT administration is not budging from its position.” He said the country and the people of Ladakh normally celebrate elections but this time, they are even considering a boycott. “That is why the people in Leh have begun a protest demonstration,” he said.

DIG Sharma, meanwhile, said that “peace is paramount”.

Seeking a deferment of the proposed LAHDC polls on December 4, Wangchuk had attempted to lead a protest in Leh on Wednesday evening.

with PTI inputs