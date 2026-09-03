‘Will empower the people’: All Ladakh districts to now have autonomous hill development councils

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena reviews the ongoing tourism development initiatives during his visit to the historic heritage village of Hunderman near the Line of Control (LoC), in Kargil on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Months after the Centre approved the creation of districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday gave his nod to the notification for creation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) for each of them, saying that the move will “empower the people.”

This comes two months after the decision was announced by the Ladakh administration.

WHY IT MATTERS With this, the framework of elected local self-governance, which was earlier limited to Leh and Kargil, will now be extended to the five newly created districts in the Union Territory

In April, L-G VK Saxena notified the creation of new districts in Ladakh. This comes at a time when representative groups from Ladakh — the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — are in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking greater democratic representation, a legislature and protections for their land and environment under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.