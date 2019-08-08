‘Can’t accept more friend requests’: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal urges followers

BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has become an overnight sensation after he delivered a passionate speech in the Lok Sabha on the scrapping of Article 370. His popularity has soared so much on social media that he had to make a request people to not send him any more friend requests and follow him on his official page instead.

In a Facebook post, Namgyal said, “I cannot accept more friend request here as the limit of 5000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official page attached here.”

During the discussion over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Namgyal had said that the region of Ladakh was facing neglect due to the problem in Kashmir and had welcomed the Centre’s decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory.

“The people sitting here in the opposition do not know what Ladakh is, for seven decades these leaders did not accept us, sidestepped and called Ladakh a piece of land where no grass grows. Do these people know the culture, language, geographical and climatic conditions of Ladakh?” asked Namgyal.

He had also attacked the National Conference, led by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for being the only beneficiaries of the Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. “Members of the two families are still intoxicated and think that Kashmir is their father’s property,” he had said.

The top BJP leadership was all praise for the young lawmaker for his speech on the floor of the house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said Namgyal coherently presents the aspirations of Ladakhi people. “My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also praised for him. “Excellent speech by young BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing Ladakh, the largest Lok Sabha constituency of India. A speech full of facts that reflects the aspirations of our brothers and sister from the Ladakh region,” he said.

However, Namgyal says that his speech was not to get any praise or go viral on social media. “My parliament speech on UT Ladakh and Art. 370 was not done for any praise or for get it to viral. I just spoke the #MaanKiBaat of the lovely people of Ladakh,” he said in a tweet.

My parliament speech on UT Ladakh and Art. 370 was not done for any praise or for get it to viral. I just spoke the #MaanKiBaat of the lovely people of Ladakh. — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 7, 2019

Rewriting the political landscape of the country, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 tabled by the BJP-led NDA government. The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.