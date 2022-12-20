scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Ladakh MP: Issues bound to crop up as LAC not demarcated

Addressing the media with him, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad said India was also trying to bring down imports from China.

Union Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy with BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in Parliament on Monday. (PTI)
BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said on Monday that Chinese forces will not let Indian cattle herders enter grazing areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh until the border dispute between the two countries is resolved. Addressing the media with him, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad said India was also trying to bring down imports from China.

“Through its vibrant village programme, the Modi government is developing new grazing areas, besides providing people of the border villages with road connectivity, telecommunication, drinking water and schools. The government is taking steps to stop migration of people from border areas,” Namgyal said when asked about China’s PLA not allowing livestock grazing in Dhemchok area of Ladakh.

There have been calls to boycott of Chinese products since the 2020 Galwan clash, but official data, as reported by The Indian Express on December 15, show that India’s imports from the country have jumped to a record high over the last 30 months.

“I want to give you an example. Last year, before the budget, umbrellas worth thousands of crores of rupees used to be imported from China. We increased import duty by 200 per cent. Earlier we used to import mobiles… today we are No. 2 in manufacturing of mobiles. Even in the field of toys, we are now exporting them. Not just China, wherever we see we have high import bills, the government has been incentivising local production. In every sphere, we are working towards how we can decrease our imports and increase our exports. We are gradually becoming Atmanirbhar,” Karad said.

In 2021-2022, with trade of $115.83 billion, China accounted for 11.19 per cent of India’s total trade ($1035 billion) and it was New Delhi’s second biggest trading partner after the United States ($119.48 billion).

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:54:19 am
