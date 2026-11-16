After police issue ‘not wanted’ notice, missing Ladakh teen, mother return home

On Friday, a team of police and doctors arrived at Leh’s NDS memorial stadium looking for a 17-year-old boy, who had threatened to immolate himself while seeking justice for the victims of last year’s police firing in Leh.

While the police claimed they wanted to take the boy away for “counselling”, members of Apex Body Leh (ABL), who were staging a protest, raised objection and handed the teenager over to his mother.

The same night, as police arrived at their home, the boy and his mother went untraceable sparking concern in Leh. On Saturday, police issued a notice seeking information on the teenager. The next day, both were back home.

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What seems to have done the trick is the officers issuing another notice, on Sunday, with the assurance that the boy was “not wanted by police” and can stay home without “any fear or apprehension”.

DIG, Ladakh, Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma said in a public notice, “It is reiterated that the UT Administration is concerned about the health and well-being of the minor boy and intends to provide him medical consultation through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for the overall well-being…”

He said, “It is further reiterated that the above-mentioned boy is not involved in any crime nor is he wanted by the police for any other purpose. The sole purpose of the police is only the well being of the child. As mentioned above, both the mother and son are advised to stay at their own home without any fear or apprehension.”

The notice stated that the grandfather of the teenager had said that both the boy and his mother were safe but, apprehensive of police action, not returning home.

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“He is safe and back home,” Gelek Phunchok, Convener of ABL, told The Indian Express on Sunday. “They were untraceable since Friday but after the police assurance, they have returned.”

In his video message on November 8, the 17-year-old boy, speaking in his native language, said that he will immolate himself outside the BJP office in Leh if justice is not delivered to the victims of last year’s police firing at Leh in which four persons were killed and 80 were injured.

Though the government had announced a judicial commission to probe the incident, its report has not been submitted even after a year.

A viral video message

The video message went viral and police, on Friday, arrived with a team of doctors at the protest site. As police wanted to take the boy away, the members of the ABL, an amalgam of different political and social groups of Leh spearheading the protest for special protection to Ladakh, objected. They, instead, handed over the boy to his mother.

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That night, police arrived at the boy’s residence but the mother and son had left by then. They also switched off their phone, sparking concern among the people about the safety and well being of the boy.

On Saturday morning, police issued a notice seeking information from the public about the boy and launched a search.

While the family of the boy and activist Sonam Wangchuk accused police of harassing a minor, the police on Sunday issued another notice assuring they will not act against the boy. Following the police assurance, the boy and his mother returned to their home.