Ladakh talks stall over one question: Who holds the power?

Months after the Centre proposed a special constitutional provision for Ladakh, a meeting between Union Home Ministry officials and Ladakh representatives ended without a significant breakthrough on Thursday, with the two sides divided over key aspects of the proposed arrangement despite the ministry presenting a draft proposal.

Ladakh leaders said there were “significant gaps” between the positions of the two sides, with the powers of the proposed elected legislature emerging as the principal sticking point. The two sides, however, have decided to meet again in New Delhi on October 22.

This comes months after the Centre proposed a constitutional provision under ‘Article 371(K)’ to extend additional protections to Ladakh. Following a meeting of the sub-committee with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, deliberations have centred on the shape of this provision and a proposed UT-level body.