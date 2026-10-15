Ladakh talks stall over one question: Who holds the power?

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Centre offers a constitutional safeguard and an elected legislature as alternatives to statehood and Sixth Schedule status, but Ladakh leaders say the draft leaves key questions about the proposed body’s powers unanswered.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
4 min readSrinagarOct 15, 2026 09:54 PM IST
ollowing a meeting of the sub-committee with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, deliberations have centred on the shape of this provision and a proposed UT-level body. (File Photo/ Representational)ollowing a meeting of the sub-committee with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, deliberations have centred on the shape of this provision and a proposed UT-level body. (File Photo/ Representational)
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Months after the Centre proposed a special constitutional provision for Ladakh, a meeting between Union Home Ministry officials and Ladakh representatives ended without a significant breakthrough on Thursday, with the two sides divided over key aspects of the proposed arrangement despite the ministry presenting a draft proposal.

Ladakh leaders said there were “significant gaps” between the positions of the two sides, with the powers of the proposed elected legislature emerging as the principal sticking point. The two sides, however, have decided to meet again in New Delhi on October 22.

This comes months after the Centre proposed a constitutional provision under ‘Article 371(K)’ to extend additional protections to Ladakh. Following a meeting of the sub-committee with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, deliberations have centred on the shape of this provision and a proposed UT-level body.

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“We have not reached any conclusion,” said Chering Dorjay Lakrook, chairman of the Apex Body Leh (ABL), one of the two Ladakh bodies jointly spearheading the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. “We stand by our main demands of the legislature and Article 371(K). We don’t allow any dilution in that. We hope that the promises made by the Centre in previous meetings will be fulfilled.”

Leaders of the ABL and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met Home Ministry officials in Leh on Thursday to try to conclude.

Ladakh leaders said the ministry presented a draft proposal and gave a PowerPoint presentation.

Also Read | Explained: What is the Sixth Schedule, and can Ladakh be included under it?

“The Home Ministry submitted its draft proposal. It is a lengthy proposal of 15 to 20 pages. They gave a PowerPoint presentation also. We have also submitted our proposal,” Lakrook said. “We could see a significant gap in these two (proposals). There has been no consensus on it. However, we said that any dialogue over it should happen soon. That’s why the talks would happen again on October 22.”

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The ABL represents people in Leh, while the KDA represents those in Kargil. The two bodies have jointly been fighting for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh.

Though the Centre is not yet willing to concede either demand, it has offered an alternative — a constitutional safeguard under Article 371(K) that would provide a governance framework and safeguards for the people of Ladakh. The two sides had also agreed to an elected legislature for Ladakh.

However, over the past several months, the two sides have failed to reach a consensus on the proposals. Thursday’s meeting, too, ended inconclusively.

Also Read | Explained: Ladakh, Article 371, and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

“It (draft proposal presented by Home Ministry) is unsatisfactory and unacceptable,” Sajad Hussain Kargil, co-chairman of the KDA, told The Indian Express. “We are likely to get a soft copy by tomorrow (Friday) morning. We will study it and send our response by October 18.”

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Sources said the powers of the elected legislature were the main sticking point between the two sides. “The (draft) proposal isn’t clear on many points like the name of the body, the powers of its ministers, its constitutional validity and the subjects that would be under it,” said a senior Ladakh leader who was part of the talks.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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