Ladakh living land of dharma: Amit Shah on Buddha relics return to UT after 75 years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the return of sacred relics of Gautama Buddha to Ladakh after 75 years, coinciding with the Buddha Purnima, as a historic reunion.

Addressing a gathering at Jivetsal in Leh during the 2569th Buddha Purnima celebrations, Shah said Ladakh has been a “living land of dharma” that preserved and nurtured Buddhist knowledge for centuries.

“Last time when these relics came to Leh, very few could pay their respects due to the lack of connectivity. Today, after 75 years, people from Ladakh, Kargil and even followers of other religions will be able to draw spiritual inspiration from them,” he said.

The relics had been brought to Leh in 1950 for an exhibition, after Ngawang Lobzang Thupstan Chognor (popularly known as the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche) requested then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to send the relics to Leh to raise the spiritual morale of the people. Shah said the region has, for centuries, remained a centre of spirituality and preservation of Buddhist knowledge. “This land is not merely geographical, but a vibrant laboratory of culture and compassion,” he said while referring to the Dalai Lama.

Highlighting Ladakh’s role in the transmission of Buddhist thought, Shah said the region served as a key corridor through which teachings originating in India spread to China and beyond. He noted that Kashmir, too, was once a major centre of Buddhist learning, particularly of Mahayana philosophy and art, and facilitated Ladakh’s early engagement with Buddhism. He also referred to the role of Emperor Ashoka’s envoys and the Silk Route in disseminating Buddhist thought.

“The presence of these relics in Ladakh reminds us that India’s civilisation, for thousands of years, has been built on the foundations of peace and coexistence,” he said, adding, “Amid conflict and unrest, only the path of peace and compassion can provide solutions.”

Shah urged the Ladakh administration to ensure smooth arrangements for visitors of all faiths to pay obeisance to the relics.

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Echoing the significance of the occasion, Tsering Dorjay Lakrook, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and parinirvana (passing away) of the Buddha, making it one of the holiest days for Buddhists.

Referring to the return of the relics, Lakrook said they had come back to Ladakh after over seven decades. “In 1950, venerable Bakula Rinpoche brought these relics here, but at that time very few people could see them as there were barely any roads or connectivity. This time, with improved connectivity, residents across Ladakh will be able to visit and pay their respects … Today even the mountains bless the arrival of the relics. Despite being so cloudy, the skies cleared and the sun shone down on us. When the relics arrived in Leh, we saw a rainbow above the Spituk monastery. It goes on to show how auspicious the arrival of these relics are,” he said.

The relics will be put on exhibition for 15 days and villagers from across Leh will be visiting the relics in a staggered manner, district administration officials said.

Stanzing Tashi, a college student from Spituk village, said he got to know of the news of the relics’ arrival a week ago. Standing in colourful traditional attire and carrying an incense holder, he said, “I am very excited to see the relics. I will take blessings for me, my family and for the land of Ladakh.”

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Khenpo Tsultim, a monk from Lama Yuri Monastery in Ladakh’s Sham Valley, explained the history behind the relics. “When Buddha passed away, he was cremated in his ancestral place. After his cremation, eight factions laid claim over the remains … a Brahmin named Drona intervened and divided the ashes into eight parts. Each of these parts were stored under a stupa,” Tsultim said.