scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Ladakh

No reports of damages, injuries and fatalities have surfaced so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2020 6:07:52 pm
Ladakh earthquake, leh earthquake, Ladakh earthquake magnitude, Ladakh tremors, indian expressThe location of the earthquake. (Photo: Twitter @ National Centre for Seismology)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4.27 pm, was detected at a depth of 10 km and 60km east-northeast of Leh at 34.96 N latitude and 78.59 E longitude.

No reports of damages, injuries and fatalities have surfaced so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X