Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4.27 pm, was detected at a depth of 10 km and 60km east-northeast of Leh at 34.96 N latitude and 78.59 E longitude.

No reports of damages, injuries and fatalities have surfaced so far.

