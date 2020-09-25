Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Ladakh on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4.27 pm, was detected at a depth of 10 km and 60km east-northeast of Leh at 34.96 N latitude and 78.59 E longitude.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 25-09-2020, 16:27:06 IST, Lat: 34.96 & Long: 78.59, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:, Ladakh
for more information https://t.co/ybccVTwZOJ@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/FbVkvb8VvX
— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020
No reports of damages, injuries and fatalities have surfaced so far.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.