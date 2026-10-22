Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, panchayat polls now on November 21

Move follows creation of six new districts under reorganisation. The State Election Commission of Ladakh has also announced panchayat elections on November 21.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 06:29 AM IST
Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, panchayat polls now on November 21The key decisions have come at a time when the Ladakh leaders were waiting for an invite for the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry, expected on Thursday.(Image generated using AI)
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The Union Territory administration on Wednesday dissolved the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, following the creation of six new districts under reorganisation. The administration has also notified 100 constituencies for the UT’s eight hill councils.

The State Election Commission of Ladakh has also announced panchayat elections on November 21. According to an official release from Ladakh’s Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the polling for panchayat elections will be held on November 21, and the filing of nominations closes on November 2. “The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect,” said the release.

The key decisions have come at a time when the Ladakh leaders were waiting for an invite for the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry, expected on Thursday.

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Read | ‘Will empower the people’: All Ladakh districts to now have autonomous hill development councils

On Wednesday evening, the administration in Ladakh dissolved the LAHDC Kargil. While the LAHDC Leh had completed its term in October last year, LAHDC Kargil would have completed its five-year term in October 2028.

“The body corporate known as LADAKH Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil stands dissolved and de-constituted with immediate effect. The Chief Executive Councillor, Executive Councillors and all elected or nominated members of the erstwhile Kargil council shall, with immediate effect, cease to hold office or exercise any powers as the members of the said council,” reads the order. “To avoid any administrative vacuum and ensure uninterrupted public service delivery, all powers, duties and functions hitherto vested in or exercised by the erstwhile Kargil Council shall be vested in and administered by Deputy Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Kargil, who shall administer until new, separate councils are fully constituted…”

Read | Beyond the name: The fault lines in the Centre’s Ladakh proposal

The dissolution took place after the creation of six new districts in the Himalayan region. While three new districts — Sham, Nubra and Changthang — were created from Leh district, Drass, Zanskar and Sanko were created from the Kargil district. As a result, Ladakh will have eight LAHDCs now.

The Ladakh administration has also notified the constituencies for these new LAHDCs. While Leh will have 22 seats, 21 seats have been notified for Kargil. Similarly, 13 seats have been notified for Sankoo, 10 for Changthang, nine each for Sham and Nubra, and seven for Drass.

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Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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