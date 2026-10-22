Ladakh dissolves Kargil hill council, panchayat polls now on November 21

The Union Territory administration on Wednesday dissolved the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, following the creation of six new districts under reorganisation. The administration has also notified 100 constituencies for the UT’s eight hill councils.

The State Election Commission of Ladakh has also announced panchayat elections on November 21. According to an official release from Ladakh’s Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the polling for panchayat elections will be held on November 21, and the filing of nominations closes on November 2. “The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect,” said the release.

The key decisions have come at a time when the Ladakh leaders were waiting for an invite for the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry, expected on Thursday.