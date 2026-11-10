In first polls since creation of 6 new districts, Ladakh to elect hill councils on December 4

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More
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Fresh elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils will take place on December 4. For the first time, eight elected hill councils will take shape in Ladakh with the addition of six new districts to the union territory this year.
A total of 1.87 lakh electors will cast their vote to pick 100 councillors who will form the next LAHDCs. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra made the announcement in Leh on Tuesday. He said the delimitation of these new constituencies is complete, and the nomination process is set to begin this week. It will close on November 17.
Terming this a watershed moment for democracy in Ladakh, he said, “This is a crucial inflexion in the larger tourney of democracy and the demands which have been raised and people should participate. They must demonstrate that they are for democracy and this is their desire.”
Meanwhile, the Kargil region of Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday over the conduct of these elections this winter. On Monday, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) raised concerns about holding LAHDC elections in Ladakh’s harsh winter weather. Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan had also raised this with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, in a letter sent to his office.
However, Kundra argued that schools in Ladakh remain open until around December 10, and weather conditions are likely to remain favourable for voting. Kudra also dismissed allegations that since two LAHDCs are now being replaced with eight, the new elected bodies will be “disempowered” in any way.
Concerns have previously been raised over the dilution of powers of the new bodies in smaller districts. “The powers of the LAHDCs are enshrined in the LAHDC Act, and they will continue to exercise those functions,” he said.
Panchayat and Urban Local Body Polls for Ladakh have already been announced and will take place on November 21. As per the gazette notification for the LAHDC polls, the process is to be completed by December 8, but the official date for results is yet to be announced.
With regard to calls for a boycott of elections from some social and religious bodies, Kundra said, “On one hand they argue that there is bureaucratic rule and then they say that they will not participate in elections.”
“I can only appeal to the leaders of Kargil and Leh to participate in the elections and demonstrate to the central government that yes, we want democracy and we want to strengthen democratic institutions, and that is how we will build a body that will take shape at the Apex level in Ladakh,” he said.
Regarding the preparations for the elections, he said that Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to provide heating systems in voting booths on December 4.