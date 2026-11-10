In first polls since creation of 6 new districts, Ladakh to elect hill councils on December 4

Fresh elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils will take place on December 4. For the first time, eight elected hill councils will take shape in Ladakh with the addition of six new districts to the union territory this year.

A total of 1.87 lakh electors will cast their vote to pick 100 councillors who will form the next LAHDCs. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra made the announcement in Leh on Tuesday. He said the delimitation of these new constituencies is complete, and the nomination process is set to begin this week. It will close on November 17.

Terming this a watershed moment for democracy in Ladakh, he said, “This is a crucial inflexion in the larger tourney of democracy and the demands which have been raised and people should participate. They must demonstrate that they are for democracy and this is their desire.”