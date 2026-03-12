‘At end of our tether’: Groups call for shutdown, protest in Ladakh amid impasse in talks with Centre

In a strongly worded message to the Centre, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has called for a shutdown and protest march across Ladakh on March 16.

Two bodies representing socio-political and religious groups in Ladakh — Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — have been in talks with the Centre as part of a high-powered committee (HPC) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to press various demands of the region.

On Thursday, co-chairman of the KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, said, “We have reached the end of our tether, and we want to inform the government of India and the people of India that we will not sit quietly and we will continue the fight for our constitutional rights. The key part of that is statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.”

Detailing efforts of the last five years, Karbalai said, “After the meeting with the Centre on February 4, according to us — the ABL, the KDA and the people of Ladakh — it ended without any conclusions. The MHA had promised to set up another meeting in 15 days, but as of now, we have not heard back.”

Since 2020, he said, the HPC and the sub-committee that is part of it have met over 15 times, and after every meeting, it is decided that another meeting would be scheduled soon to address the “justified, constitutional demands of the people of Ladakh”.

“We have presented our charter of demands several times. However, there has been no conclusive result from all these meetings,” he said.

“They (the Centre) think that the Ladakhi people can be taken lightly. Therefore, from the indications we’ve received from the MHA, the delay tactics, we believe that they are pushing some agenda on the Ladakhi people. If this attitude continues, we will be forced to protest on the streets and extend our agitation,” he added.

Urging the MHA “not to test our patience repeatedly”, Karbalai also alleged that the government is trying to divide the people of Ladakh.

“In your efforts to divide the Ladakhi leadership and the people, by trying to give regional or religious colour, all these efforts will be in vain. Please refrain from this.”

Warning the government not to impose any agenda on the Ladakhi people, he said, “Before the resolve of the people of Ladakh gives way to anger, please consider our demands seriously and sincerely. We are simple, peace-loving people, and we are not asking for anything out of the Constitution. Our demands are within the limits of the Constitution.”

Karbalai has called for a peaceful protest across Ladakh on March 16. The march will begin at Lal Chowk in Kargil, and Leh will also hold peaceful demonstrations. “I have requested that all businesses remain closed that day. We are united, and we speak in one voice for our demands,” he said.

Since the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Ladakh and J&K — Ladakh has been agitating for greater democratic representation as well as protections for its environment and culture. The HPC was constituted to provide these safeguards. However, over the past year, talks have reached an impasse over the demand for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants autonomy and self-governance to certain tribal areas.