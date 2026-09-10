Centre’s Ladakh proposal: No statehood or legislature, but new model needing Parliament’s vote

The Ladakh administration said Thursday that the new governance arrangement for the Union Territory will neither be statehood nor a UT with a legislature but a special constitutional amendment that will need the approval of Parliament.

A day after the meeting between representatives from Ladakh and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said that the agreement reached with the leadership here “is that a sui generis model, which does not exist anywhere in the country, will be crafted for Ladakh, where a legislative body will be created”.

“It is not going to be a state, for sure. It is not a UT with legislature, but it is some other body which will have these (executive, legislative, financial) powers. The nomenclature of it is yet to be finalised, but that is why the discussions are underway,” he said.