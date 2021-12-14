scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Ladakh gets its first-ever FM radio station

Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula launched the first-ever Top FM radio in Leh, officials said.

By: PTI | Leh |
December 14, 2021 11:10:05 pm
The frequency for Leh & Kargil will be 91.1 FM and it will cover 50 kilometres aerial distance in radius, officials said. (File)

Ladakh on Tuesday got its first ever FM radio station in its capital city Leh, officials said.

Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula launched the first-ever Top FM radio in Leh, they said.

The frequency for Leh & Kargil will be 91.1 FM and it will cover 50 kilometres aerial distance in radius, they said.

“Congratulating the team of Sambhav Media Group,” he said and added that it is a wonderful step and a new source of entertainment and information.

