Ladakh division: Massive rally in Kargil for rotational divisional headquarters

Thousands of people Sunday marched the streets of Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir against the administration’s decision to permanently post the divisional commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) offices for the newly created Ladakh division in Leh town.

The people of Kargil are demanding that divisional commissioner and IGP offices function on rotational basis — in Kargil during summers and in Leh during winters.

The procession was taken out under the banner of two influential religious organisations — Islamic school and Khumani Memorial Trust — and ended peacefully after a delegation met the deputy commissioner and submitted a memorandum to highlight their demands, officials said.

They said the people from all walks of life, including politicians, religious leaders and social workers, participated in the rally which started from Islamia school chowk at 10.30 am and concluded at Baroo after marching the streets of the town for nearly four hours.

Urging the Governor Satya Pal Malik to review his decision, the participants were seen chanting slogans throughout the rally, pledging support to the “united movement” in support of the “genuine rights” of the people of Kargil.

In a major decision on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration sanctioned creation of a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh, with its headquarters at Leh.

Cutting across party lines, prominent politicians from Kargil affiliated with the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress on Saturday came together and threatened mass agitation if the governor administration did not review its decision to permanently post the divisional commissioner and inspector general of police headquarters in Leh.

“The people of Kargil are united in support of the demand for rotation of headquarters in Kargil during summer and in Leh during winter. If our demand is not met, we will resign en masse from the posts we are holding in the democratic institutions, whether it is chairman of the legislative council, councilors in the LAHDC or panchayat institutions,” chief executive councillor of LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Khan had said.

Khan, who was flanked by other prominent leaders, including chairman of legislative council Haji Anayat Ali and former MLA and Congress leader Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai, said they are not against the divisional status to Ladakh region comprising both Leh and Kargil districts but are against posting the divisional headquarters in Leh permanently.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone said the demand of the people of Kargil for rotational divisional headquarters between Leh and Kargil is justified.

“Kargil has been ignored in the developmental processes. The government runs the risk of wronging a right. Divisional status is a right step and static headquarters is a wrong step,” Lone said in a statement.