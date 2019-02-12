Ladakh division: J&K guv’s administration asks people opposing headquarters at Leh to be patient

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday asked all those opposing setting up of divisional headquarters of Ladakh at Leh to be patient, saying that “everyone’s interest will be taken care of as that is the objective of the government”.

“The Governor (Satya Pal Malik) and the government have taken note of the sentiments of the people of Kargil, following the decision to create a new administrative/revenue division of Ladakh,” an official spokesperson said. The creation of the division has been a long-standing need of the people of Ladakh which has two districts- Kargil and Leh.

“The government is equally sensitive to the needs and aspirations of both districts,” the spokesperson said, adding that “it is also aware of the administrative needs of the region and the connectivity challenges”. “It is with this in mind that the government decision also included the formation of a committee of very senior officers of the state to determine the location and scope and size of division level offices, their staffing, size and most importantly, their location in the division,” the spokesperson added.

The committee will submit its report “in a very short time” “only after interacting with all stakeholders and understanding their needs”, the spokesperson said, adding that the “government urges all parties to be patient. Everyone’s interest will be taken care of as that is the objective of the government”.

In a major decision, the J&K governor’s administration had on Friday last carved a separate division of Ladakh out of Kashmir with its divisional headquarters at Leh.

While the decision was hailed by the people, it faced resistance from Kargil. They demanded divisional headquarters to be at both Leh and Kargil on rotation basis.

To press for their demand, prominent politicians in Kargil cutting across party lines, threatened to resign from all democratic institutions and launch a mass agitation.