Ladakh DGP deputed to Manipur, likely to be state police chief

The Centre has approved inter-cadre deputation of Ladakh police chief Mukesh Singh to Manipur, according to an official order.

Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is likely to be appointed as Manipur police chief, officials said.

Earlier this year, Singh was appointed the DGP of Ladakh.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Singh to Manipur for a period of three years as a special case in public interest,” an order dated May 21 by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh was earlier posted in ITBP, NIA and J&K Police. He is originally from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, which was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Before moving to the ITBP, Singh served as the Inspector General and later as the ADGP for the Jammu range.