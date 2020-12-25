scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Ladakh: Congress councillor held for opening fake social media profiles in woman’s name

By: Express News Service | Jammu | December 25, 2020 9:30:32 am
Police on Thursday arrested a Congress councillor in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for allegedly opening fake social media profiles of a local woman, posting obscene photographs and sharing her phone number.

Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag represents Upper Leh in the hill council. He was later granted bail by the court.

Police said a local woman had lodged a complaint that someone had opened fake profiles in her name on social media and posted obscene words and photographs along with her phone number. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under sections 67-A and 66-C of the IT Act.

In the course of investigation, the accused was tracked down through technical surveillance and arrested on Wednesday, police said.

