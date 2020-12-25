Ladakh: Congress councillor held for opening fake social media profiles in woman’s name

In the course of investigation, the accused was tracked down through technical surveillance and arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Police on Thursday arrested a Congress councillor in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for allegedly opening fake social media profiles of a local woman, posting obscene photographs and sharing her phone number.

Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag represents Upper Leh in the hill council. He was later granted bail by the court.

Police said a local woman had lodged a complaint that someone had opened fake profiles in her name on social media and posted obscene words and photographs along with her phone number. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under sections 67-A and 66-C of the IT Act.

