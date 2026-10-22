Why did Ladakh cancel land allotment to Sonam Wangchuk’s institute? An answer in court

The Ladakh administration has defended the cancellation of land allotment to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s institute, citing a “consistent and deliberate pattern of disregard for the law spanning two decades” and saying the allotment had automatically lapsed due to unpaid dues and an unexecuted lease deed.

In its response to a writ petition filed by Wangchuk in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, stated that the approval to lease land to the institute was conditional and that Wangchuk failed to meet the conditions, including the “payment of premium ground rent”.

The petition pertains to the allotment of 1,076 kanals and 1 marla of land at Phyang Thang for a 40-year lease to Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, Ladakh. Wangchuk approached the court challenging the August 2025 order cancelling the allotment.