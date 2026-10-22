Why did Ladakh cancel land allotment to Sonam Wangchuk’s institute? An answer in court

The climate activist filed a petition pertaining to allotment of land at Phyang Thang for a 40-year lease to Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, Ladakh

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarOct 22, 2026 11:58 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh administration, Phyang Thang, Ladakh cancel land allotment to Sonam Wangchuk institute, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Indian express news, current affairsIn September 2025, the MHA cancelled SECMOL’s registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, following a show-cause notice. Wangchuk was later detained under the National Security Act, 1980, and lodged in Jodhpur jail.
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The Ladakh administration has defended the cancellation of land allotment to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s institute, citing a “consistent and deliberate pattern of disregard for the law spanning two decades” and saying the allotment had automatically lapsed due to unpaid dues and an unexecuted lease deed.

In its response to a writ petition filed by Wangchuk in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, stated that the approval to lease land to the institute was conditional and that Wangchuk failed to meet the conditions, including the “payment of premium ground rent”.

The petition pertains to the allotment of 1,076 kanals and 1 marla of land at Phyang Thang for a 40-year lease to Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, Ladakh. Wangchuk approached the court challenging the August 2025 order cancelling the allotment.

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The administration told the court that the lease lapsed in May this year as the conditions had not been fulfilled within the first year of allotment. It also argued that the land “has not been used for the purpose” for which it was allotted and that there was “no proof” that any university had been started, another condition for executing the lease.

The Ladakh administration’s response accused Wangchuk of occupying public land without paying for it; engaging in “false and provocative propaganda against the administration whenever called to account; threats to the elected Council and to officers; and the mobilisation of staff and students in agitation, including violent agitation.”

The administration said this “pattern culminated in the events of September 2025”, referring to the violence that broke out in Leh during an agitation in which Wangchuk was on hunger strike. It told the court that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had stated in its official statement on the same day that “the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements, who was misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal”.

The “mob”, the administration said, attacked a political party office and the office of the Chief Executive Councillor, Leh, “put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched a police vehicle, with more than 30 police/CRPF personnel injured.”

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In September 2025, the MHA cancelled SECMOL’s registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, following a show-cause notice. Wangchuk was later detained under the National Security Act, 1980, and lodged in Jodhpur jail.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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