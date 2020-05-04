Ladakh BJP unit chief quits party as ‘no steps taken to evacuate UT’s stranded residents’

Dorjay said around 20,000 people from Ladkah are stranded at different places in India. (Express photo) Dorjay said around 20,000 people from Ladkah are stranded at different places in India. (Express photo)

In a setback to the BJP, its Ladakh unit president Chering Dorjay Sunday resigned from the party, accusing the UT administration of having failed to evacuate people of Ladakh stranded across the country due to the continued coronavirus lockdown.

In his one-page resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Dorjay accused the UT administration in Ladakh of being “insensitive” about the condition of those stranded.

There are around 20,000 people, including passengers, patients, pilgrims and students from the UT, stranded at different places in India, he told The Indian Express. He had taken up the matter with authorities in the UT administration, including the Lt Governor and also with the BJP national vice president and incharge of party affairs in Ladakh, Avinash Rai Khanna, but in vain, Dorjay said.

He accused the UT administration of rendering the autonomous hill councils of both Leh and Kargil ineffective. When asked to elaborate, he said the officials at the instance of UT administration were not cooperating with these councils in their day to day affairs.

The people of Ladakh have sacrificed a lot to achieve the autonomous status for the two districts, he said, adding that he had expressed his concerns about these problems to the party high command through video conferencing well in time.

“I am pained to see the patriotic people of Ladakh, who have stood with our Armed Forces in all the wars fought by our nation since 1948, are treated so shabbily and with disrespect by the UT administrators,” he said, adding the he had submitted his resignation from the post of BJP Ladakh UT’s president and also its primary membership.

