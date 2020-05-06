Ladakh BJP MP, family kept in quarantine after returning from Jammu

A notice was pasted outside his residence stating ‘visitors not allowed’ by the District Disaster Management Authority. (Representational) A notice was pasted outside his residence stating ‘visitors not allowed’ by the District Disaster Management Authority. (Representational)

A BJP sitting Lok Sabha member in Leh district of the Union Territory of Ladakh has been kept under quarantine for 14 days soon after he returned from Jammu by road, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

A notice was pasted outside his residence stating ‘visitors not allowed’ by the District Disaster Management Authority. It further mentioned the that the 14-day quarantine period would come effect from May 5 for all the five members of the house. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal along with his family had returned from Jammu on Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas when contacted said that it has been done as per protocol prescribed to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody who is coming to Ladakh from elsewhere the country is being quarantined, he said, adding that nearly 1,000 people stranded elsewhere have so far returned to Ladakh during the past week. Significantly, executive councilor along with his deputy and other councilors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, had on Monday held a dharna outside the residence of UT’s Lt Governor in protest over the failure of administration in evacuating thousands of people of Leh who were stranded in various parts of the country. Earlier, BJP’s Ladakh unit president Chering Dorjay had resigned from the saffron party over the issue.

Meanwhile, in view of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government, earlier today, made it mandatory for its employees to install the Aarogyasetu mobile App.

Issuing guidelines for using the Aarogyasetu App, a UT government order issued by General Administration Department here asked all its officials and staff to “review his/her status on Aarogyastue and commute only when the app shows safe or low risk status’’. “In case the App shows a message that he/she has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity (recent contact with infected person), he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes safe of low risk,’’ it added.

It asked all the administrative secretaries, head of departments and Head of the Offices to ensure that these directions are strictly followed in their respective offices.

