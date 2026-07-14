Ladakh to set up autonomous hill development councils for all 7 districts

chief secretary Ashish Kundra announced the decision on Monday, stating that the move addresses the demand of the locals from each of these new districts – Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar. (File Photo)

The Ladakh administration on Monday announced the setting up of Autonomous Hill Development Councils for each of the new districts created in the Ladakh Union Territory.

Until now, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) have existed in the two districts of Leh and Kargil. The administration had notified the creation of five new districts in April.

Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra announced the decision on Monday, stating that the move addresses the demand of the locals from each of these new districts – Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar.

“The Ladakh Administration has decided to constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts. It is a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance,” Kundra said.