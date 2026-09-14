What will new Ladakh body be called, and other questions Centre asked at key meeting

This comes after the Centre offered the addition of a constitutional provision, Article 371(K), and proposed a new governance arrangement that would give Ladakh neither statehood nor the status of a UT with a legislature. (Image generated using AI)

The name of the new Union Territory-level legislative body, its composition, its representation and the distribution of powers with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils are some questions that the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Ladakh representatives as negotiations continue over governance, land rights and constitutional protections for the Union Territory.

The questions, asked as part of a meeting held on September 9 between officials of the MHA and Ladakh representatives, urged them to deliberate on the shape, form and composition of a Union Territory-level governance body with executive and financial powers.

This comes after the Centre offered the addition of a constitutional provision, Article 371(K), and proposed a new governance arrangement that would give Ladakh neither statehood nor the status of a UT with a legislature, but a special constitutional amendment that will need the approval of Parliament.