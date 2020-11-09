Ladakh area gets 4G connectivity; mobile tower inaugurated

In a significant boost to infrastructure development in areas of eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, where Indian and Chinese troops are in a standoff for seven months now, Changthang area on Sunday got 4G connectivity.

This followed the setting up of the first mobile tower in Tangste area that was inaugurated by Tashi Namgyal Takzee, Executive Councilor for Animal and Sheep Husbandry in Leh district’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

After dedicating the mobile tower to people in the region, Tashi made the first 4G video call to Hill Council’s Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor Advocate Tashi Gyalson and BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyan Tsering Namgyal.

He said the 4G connectivity will benefit people in the region, especially students who suffered a lot due to non-availability of internet facility for online studies in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

