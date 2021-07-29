Ladakh administration pursuing CIBS issue for appropriate solution: LG

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) R K Mathur has said his administration has been pursuing the CIBS issue and expressed hope to find a feasible solution to safeguard the future of the students.

Mathur said this during a meeting with the president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Thupstan Chhewang, who along with the president of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, Ven Shathup Chamba, called on him here, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The delegation apprised the LG of the apprehensions among the students of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) regarding the pre-university courses and sought his intervention in finding an appropriate solution.

The institute was affiliated to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) in Varanasi till 2016. Currently, it is not affiliated to any university and around 1,000 students of the institute are looking at an uncertain future.

Mathur said the administration recognises the pivotal role played by the CIBS in conserving the culture and heritage of Ladakh and stressed on the need for taking appropriate steps to strengthen and revive the institute.

“The Union Territory administration has been pursuing the CIBS issue for an appropriate solution with all concerned ever since it was highlighted earlier in the year and the same has been discussed with Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi earlier this month,” the LG said.

He said the matter has been taken up in writing and on the phone with Uttar Pradesh Governor and SSU Chancellor Anandiben Patel.



Mathur expressed hope to find a feasible solution to safeguard the future of the CIBS students, the spokesperson said.

The delegation also discussed other matters pertaining to employment, youngsters and development aspects of the Ladakhi society with the LG, he added.