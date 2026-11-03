Ladakh issues notice to Wangchuk’s HIAL over continuing classes, asks it to maintain status quo

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday issued a notice to Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) over its continuation of classes at the Desert Flower School, Phyang, under the HIAL Ecosystem.

Highlighting that the matter regarding HIAL is currently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the notice, sent through the Tehsildar Leh, directs the school authorities to “maintain status quo” and ensure that no action is taken which may prejudice the matter.

The issue pertains to the cancellation of the allotment of 1,076 kanals of land at Phyang Thang for a 40-year lease to HIAL, headed by Gitanjali Angmo as CEO. Wangchuk had approached the court through a writ petition challenging the August 2025 order cancelling the land allotment.