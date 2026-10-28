‘Wangchuk’s campaign of falsehood’: Ladakh admin hits back on activist’s booze shop claims

The Ladakh administration has dismissed claims that the Union Territory’s liberalised excise policy has triggered protests and sit-ins as “baseless and totally imaginary”, days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alleged that liquor shops were coming up “in every nook and corner” of Ladakh.

On October 22, Wangchuk claimed that protests had taken place in the Zanskar area over the sale of liquor. He has also repeated these claims on social media, sharing purported videos of women’s protests.

The administration said Wednesday that it categorically rejected the statements as “false”, “baseless” and “totally imaginary”. It clarified that the new Excise Policy 2026–27, notified in June, had been rolled back on August 6 “upon receiving feedback and suggestions from the people / social organisations”.