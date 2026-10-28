‘Wangchuk’s campaign of falsehood’: Ladakh admin hits back on activist’s booze shop claims

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More
The Ladakh administration has dismissed claims that the Union Territory’s liberalised excise policy has triggered protests and sit-ins as “baseless and totally imaginary”, days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alleged that liquor shops were coming up “in every nook and corner” of Ladakh.
On October 22, Wangchuk claimed that protests had taken place in the Zanskar area over the sale of liquor. He has also repeated these claims on social media, sharing purported videos of women’s protests.
The administration said Wednesday that it categorically rejected the statements as “false”, “baseless” and “totally imaginary”. It clarified that the new Excise Policy 2026–27, notified in June, had been rolled back on August 6 “upon receiving feedback and suggestions from the people / social organisations”.
The proposal to open wine shops under the new policy was also withdrawn by the Lieutenant Governor, and the auction notice issued pursuant to it was cancelled. Following the rollback, the old excise policy for 2025–26, issued on April 4, 2025, was restored and remains in force, the administration said.
Under the restored policy, only two liquor shops in Leh were permitted. One became operational following an auction on October 14, 2026, while no bid was received for the second.
The administration said: “Only one liquor shop is operational in the entire Ladakh, as earlier it was two. Hence the statement of Mr Wangchuk is totally false and misleading”.
On bars, the administration said 50 retail vends of liquor in bars with restaurants — 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar and two in Changthang — were operational across the UT. Two beer bars were also operational in Leh.
Besides, nine hotels in Leh hold liquor licences, four of which applied for and received licences this year. One hotel in Nubra also applied for and received a licence this year, it said.
Licences are issued to applicants who meet the prescribed norms, including the “distance criteria” from highways, religious institutions and educational institutions, the administration said.
Officials said the records contradicted “Mr Wangchuk’s deliberate campaign of falsehood and misinformation” that liquor shops were being opened in every nook and corner of Ladakh. “Clearly, the averments made by Mr Wangchuk are false, baseless and to create unnecessary public alarm,” they said.
The administration also advised Wangchuk to take a “brief pause” from making such statements and verify the facts with official sources before feeding “completely false and imaginary claims” to the national media and the public.
This year, the Ladakh administration approved a liberalised liquor policy proposing to expand the number of retail liquor outlets in the region from two to 20. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said the reforms were intended to reduce dependence on narcotic substances, strengthen regulation and support tourism-led economic activity.
Saxena has argued that the policy primarily aims to curb growing dependence on narcotics and drugs while giving people “a wider choice of low alcoholic content liquor”. The move drew widespread criticism from local representatives, with the administration claiming it has now been rolled back.