Year after four killed in police firing, Ladakh announces compensation for kin

“Ladakh administration firmly stands beside every affected family in its journey towards healing and overcoming the grief,” L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarSep 13, 2026 10:43 PM IST
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena being felicitated during his visit to Tso Kar region on Sunday. PTILadakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena being felicitated during his visit to Tso Kar region on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
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The Ladakh administration has announced compensation for the families of the four persons killed in the police firing in Leh on September 24 last year – fulfilling one of the demands of the two representative bodies of the Union Territory.

The administration has also announced compensation for the people injured during the protests for the statehood for Ladakh.

“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh administration firmly stands beside every affected family in its journey towards healing and overcoming the grief,” Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

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Of Rs 1.52 crore sanctioned for compensation, Rs 15 lakh each has been announced for the families of four persons killed during the protests. The administration has announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for protesters with minor injuries.

Officials said while Rs 60 lakh have been earmarked for the families of four deceased persons, Rs 72 lakh has been approved for 24 persons with major injuries. For the 20 people with minor injuries, Rs 20 lakh have been approved.

‘A measure of support, solidarity’

“The compensation is intended as a measure of support and solidarity with the affected families and individuals,” an official release said. “The Lieutenant Governor expressed his deep gratitude to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for his sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, and for always standing in solidarity with the victims and their families.”

Four protestors were killed and 44 injured as police fired after a protest for statehood and sixth schedule for Ladakh turned violent in Leh on September 24 last year.

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The violent protests erupted after the student and youth organisations had called for a shutdown in Ladakh after two elderly persons fainted while on hunger strike during a fast announced by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The killing of protesters had only increased the confrontation between Centre and the two representative bodies of Ladakh — the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. The compensation for the victims of police firing was one of the major demands of the two bodies.

As a confidence-building measure, the Centre had shifted the then Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, and police chief S D Singh Jamwal from Leh. Gupta was replaced by Saxena in March this year.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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