Year after four killed in police firing, Ladakh announces compensation for kin

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena being felicitated during his visit to Tso Kar region on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The Ladakh administration has announced compensation for the families of the four persons killed in the police firing in Leh on September 24 last year – fulfilling one of the demands of the two representative bodies of the Union Territory.

The administration has also announced compensation for the people injured during the protests for the statehood for Ladakh.

“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh administration firmly stands beside every affected family in its journey towards healing and overcoming the grief,” Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

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Of Rs 1.52 crore sanctioned for compensation, Rs 15 lakh each has been announced for the families of four persons killed during the protests. The administration has announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for protesters with minor injuries.