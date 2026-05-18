‘Lack of understanding’: MEA rejects Dutch PM’s remarks on press freedom, minority rights in India

Delhi on Sunday rejected Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s reported comments on press freedom and the rights of minorities in India, saying the country is a “vibrant democracy” that guarantees free speech to all.

According to Dutch newspaper, De Volkskrant, PM Jetten told reporters at The Hague, before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that “the Dutch government, too, has concerns regarding developments in India…It is not just about press freedom…but also about the rights of minorities, which are under severe pressure there.”

According to Jetten, who was quoted by the Dutch newspaper, these concerns are “regularly raised” with the Indian government. Sources, however, said the issue was not raised during the bilateral meeting between Jetten and Modi on Saturday.