Lack of unanimity among us on terrorism dents UN principles: PM Modi at UNGA

In his maiden speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly after assuming office for the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday stressed on lack of unanimity amongst nations to combat terrorism, calling it as one of the “biggest” challenges facing the world. “Lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of UN,” he said.

Emphasising that the onus of combating terrorism should not fall on any single country alone, Modi said, “Our voice against terrorism to alert about this evil rings with seriousness and outrage. We believe that this is one of the biggest challenges not for any single country but for the entire world and humanity. For the sake of humanity, it is absolutely imperative that the world unites as one against terrorism and stands as one against terrorism.”

India made more sacrifices than any country for UN peacekeeping missions

The Prime Minister also reminded the UNGA about the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers as part of UN peacekeeping missions. He said at least 160 Indian peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price while serving with the United Nations.

Modi said the world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose message of truth and non-violence is “very relevant for us even today, for peace, development and progress in the world.”

India one of leading nations in fight against climate change

Elucidating steps taken to fight climate change, PM Modi said India’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions was “very low” and still is one of the leading nations to combat climate change. “On one hand, we are working towards achieving the target of 450 Giga Watts of renewable energy, and on the other hand, we have also taken the initiative to create the International Solar Alliance,” he said.

Modi said one of the effects of Global Warming was the increasing number and severity of natural disasters, and at the same time “they are appearing in new areas and in new forms.”

India running a campaign to free itself from single-use plastic

The Prime Minister also told the gathering the various achievements and initiatives taken up by his government including fighting poverty, corruption and single-use of plastic. “While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations “No more single-use plastic”. I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic,” he said.

Claiming that the ‘Clean India Mission’ is a success, Modi said, “When a developing country is able to successfully implement the world’s biggest sanitation campaign within the ‘Clean India Mission’, building over 110 million toilets in just five years for its countrymen, all its achievements and outcomes are an inspirational message for the entire world.”

The Clean India campaign was launched by the Modi government on Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, 2014. The components of the government’s flagship scheme include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

India launches biggest digital identification programme

Referring to the Aadhaar initiative, Modi said, “When a developing country, launches for its citizens, the world’s biggest digital identification program, giving them a biometric identity, thereby ensuring they can avail of their rights, and saves more than 20 billion dollars by checking corruption, the modern systems that result from it, give the world a new hope.”

Modi also referred to Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the convention of Parliament of Religions in Chicago and asserted that India’s message to the global community remained the message of harmony and peace which the spiritual guru gave in 1893.

“One hundred and twenty-five years ago, the great spiritual guru Swami Vivekananda gave this message to the world during the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.