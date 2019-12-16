Lack of popular majority forbids you from majoritarian govt: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee delivering the 2nd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on Monday. (Source: Twitter/PranabMukherjee) Former President Pranab Mukherjee delivering the 2nd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on Monday. (Source: Twitter/PranabMukherjee)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Monday said that numerical majority in elections is key to a stable government.

Delivering the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial lecture at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, Mukherjee said, “A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our Parliamentary democracy.”

His statement comes at a time when the central government is drawing countrywide flak for taking punitive action against university students and protests in the North-East states against the recently amended Citizenship Act.

Several BJP leaders, including Suresh Prabhu and Ram Madhav, were present at the event.

Mukherjee, who was the Union finance minister under the UPA-II government, had worked closely with the Narendra Modi government in its first tenure as the President of India till he retired from his post in 2017.

