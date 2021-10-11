LAC talks end in stalemate: ‘Chinese side not agreeable to suggestions’

A day after India and China held the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks, the India Army on Monday said the meeting to resolve the LAC standoff ended in a stalemate. The Army, in a statement, said it gave “constructive suggestions” but the Chinese side was “not agreeable”. They also could not provide any forward-looking proposals, the Army said.

The two sides, however, have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground.

“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” the Army said.

Sunday’s meeting took place after a gap of over two months — the previous round of discussions were held on July 31. Officials were hopeful of an agreement on disengagement from PP15 in Hot Springs.at the end of the meeting. In the Depsang Plains, China is blocking India from accessing its five patrolling points — PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12, and PP13. Some “so called civilians” from China have pitched tents on the Indian side of the Charding Nala in Demchok.

The meeting took place amid increasing reports of incursions by the Chinese at various places along the LAC. Indian and Chinese patrols came face-to-face in Tawang a few days ago, and Chinese troops crossed the LAC in Barahoti in Uttarakhand at the end of August. Army Chief General M M Naravane had said on Saturday that China has been building infrastructure in the region, and was “here to stay”.