LAC standoff: Govt may create illusions by optics, history will judge by outcomes, says Congress

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he cannot “guarantee” to what extent the border standoff will be resolved through talks with China, the Congress on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Centre, questioning its foreign policy, with senior leader Anand Sharma saying that the government may “create illusions by optics” but “history will judge by outcomes”.

“What is the meaning of the statement of the Defence Minister when he said that there is no guarantee of finding a solution in the ongoing talks with the Chinese. Has the Modi government accepted Chinese transgressions and has it also admitted that they have no solution to push the Chinese back in their territory behind the LAC,” Congress communication department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.

Attacking External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had a verbal duel with Rahul Gandhi Saturday, Sharma said he was amused by the minister’s defence of a directionless foreign policy. “Rhetoric and tweets do not change ground reality. Neighbourhood first has been a priority of India’s foreign policy but sadly derailed by a cavalier approach,” he said.

Sharma said Jaishankar should give answers for the drift in India’s ties with Nepal. India and Nepal, Sharma said, have historically shared a relationship based on trust, friendship, and mutual respect. “Foreign Minister cannot have the luxury of denial but should answer for the failures,” he said.

