LAC standoff: China says avoid differences escalating into disputes

This came on a day the China Study Group (CSG), led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, reviewed the discussions of the fifth meeting on August 2 of the Corps Commanders at Moldo and approved the next steps in the disengagement process on the LAC in Ladakh. (File) This came on a day the China Study Group (CSG), led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, reviewed the discussions of the fifth meeting on August 2 of the Corps Commanders at Moldo and approved the next steps in the disengagement process on the LAC in Ladakh. (File)

Two days after the fifth round of military-level talks to resolve the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control, China on Tuesday said that the two sides “should always place the boundary issue in an appropriate position” in bilateral relations and “avoid differences escalating into disputes”.

While there were no specific details about the latest round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders, the Chinese side reiterated its position as was spelt out by the Chinese ambassador last week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing, “We also believe that stronger solidarity and cooperation between China and India… will not only inject strong impetus into our respective development, but also add stability and positive energy to world peace and prosperity. The two sides should always place the boundary issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations and avoid differences escalating into disputes. It is hoped that India will work with China in the same direction and jointly safeguard bilateral relations…”

While responding to a question on whether India is considering measures to prevent trade partners, mainly in Southeast Asia, from rerouting Chinese goods to India with little added value, Wang said, “China has noted relevant reports. Chinese products exported to India meet the demand of India’s domestic market… Practical cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial . It is not in India’s own interest to sabotage this pattern of cooperation.”

This came on a day the China Study Group (CSG), led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, reviewed the discussions of the fifth meeting on August 2 of the Corps Commanders at Moldo and approved the next steps in the disengagement process on the LAC in Ladakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.