Situation along LAC stable yet unpredictable; India has deployed adequate troops along China border: Army Chief Gen Pande

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is stable yet unpredictable, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said Thursday, adding that India has ramped up infrastructure development along the border and deployed adequate troops and equipment deployed to deal with any contingency.

Addressing the media ahead of the Army Day on January 15, Gen Pande said both countries have been able to resolve five of the seven issues along the LAC and continue to hold talks at the military and diplomatic levels.

In the eastern sector, he said there has been a slight increase in the deployment of Chinese troops, but the Indian Army soldier, including reserves, have been adequately deployed there to take care of any situation.

Gen Pande said, in the same context, Indian soldiers deployed along the LAC have been able to prevent any attempts by the adversary to unilaterally change the status quo. He added the Indian Army is closely watching the situation in Doklam and monitoring Chinese activities there.

The Indian Army chief also emphasised the infrastructure development carried out by India along the LAC comprising roads, bridges, tunnels as well heated shelters and habitats for its troops. He said Rs 1,300 crore has been spent on building infrastructure, including habitat, in eastern Ladakh in recent months.

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC), Gen Pande said the ceasefire agreement that Pakistan signed in February 2021 is holding well with a significant reduction noticed in violence parameters. He, however, added that cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure continues to remain an issue and this is more noticeable in areas south of the Pir Panjal range.

He also said that peace has returned to most of the states in the Northeast.