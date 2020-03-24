Labs set to begin work on cracking the coronavirus code

So far, only two genome sequences of the virus have been extracted from Indian patients and shared publicly with the scientific community. (File Photo) So far, only two genome sequences of the virus have been extracted from Indian patients and shared publicly with the scientific community. (File Photo)

With the government allowing public laboratories outside the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) ecosystem to access and handle the novel Coronavirus samples, work is finally set to begin on extracting its genome sequences that could lead to information about the origin, transmission routes, and possible lines of treatment of the virus.

It could also reveal information on whether the virus was showing any signs of weakening, or whether the spread of the virus in India was likely to follow similar trajectories as elsewhere.

Some top government laboratories hope to start getting the virus isolates from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) in the next few days and begin work on the sequencing later this week.

So far, only two genome sequences of the virus have been extracted from Indian patients and shared publicly with the scientific community. These were done by scientists at NIV. Globally, more than 950 genome sequences have so far been extracted.

Genome sequence refers to the unique genetic structure of any organism. Over a period of time, owing to several factors including climatic conditions, organisms develop minor but permanent changes in their genetic codes, called mutations, which are responsible for the diversity that is seen in any organism. For example, the virus strain now circulating in the Indian population could have undergone some mutation, and could be different from what is present in other populations or regions. These mutations can be observed only if the gene sequences are extracted from several samples of the virus.

“We are hoping to start getting the virus samples from NIV in the next couple of days. It was only two days back that regulatory approvals were granted for letting non-ICMR laboratories access the virus samples. We should start the genome sequencing pretty soon,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, director of the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). CCMB is part of network of laboratories run by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Other CSIR laboratories like the Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and some of those working under the Department of Biotechnology, are likely to join in the effort.

A key question scientists would be looking to answer is whether there has been a change in the potency of the virus, its ability to infect and harm humans.

“We would need to do several sequences, possibly 50 to 100, before we can obtain any statistically significant data indicating any interesting mutation that could be meaningful or useful. If we just look at a few sets, they might not show any change,” Mishra said.

“The actual job of extracting the genetic codes takes a couple of days and, these days, several laboratories and scientific groups are capable of doing it. It no longer is a very high-technology job,” he said.

While India has shared only two genome sequences of the virus, China, the country where it originated, has publicly shared over 220 sequences. Countries do not have to mandatorily share all their data with the international scientific community, but sharing does speed up the global effort towards a vaccine or drug discovery.

